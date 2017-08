LAFCO Decision

(The Niland Sanitary District will dissolve)…But. Not right now.

Thursday at the LAFCO meeting, it was decided the beleaguered Niland Sanitary District should dissolve, but not before a successor entity was established. One idea was to create a County Service Area, but Public Works Director John Gay told LAFCO the county would be reluctant to immediately take over responsibility for the District. Gay said they would be looking at other alternatives.