Board Chooses Edney

(Vacancy filled)…The IVC Board of Trustees is now complete.

The vacancy for Area 5 was created by the resignation of Juanita Salas, who had won a special election for District 1 of the Imperial Irrigation. Thursday the Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees to interview the four candidates seeking the abandoned Salas seat. Following the interviews, the Board voted to fill the vacancy with Father Mark Edney. He will represent Area 5 on the IVC Board of Trustees for the remainder of what had been Salas’s elected term. The seat will be up for election in just over a year. Edney is a pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.