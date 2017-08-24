Major injuries

(Brawley man suffers major injuries)…It happened in a single vehicle collision Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Fernando Anthony Mungarro was driving his 2013 Toyota north on McConnel Road at around 10:20 in the morning. The vehicle was traveling at around 70 miles per hour. About one mile south of Highway 78 Mungarro approached a slow moving farm vehicle. Also traveling northbound. The Brawley man attempted to pass the farm vehicle to the left. He drove onto the dirt shoulder. The CHP says Mungarro made an unsafe turning movement back to the right onto the roadway and lost control of his vehicle. The Toyota spun across the roadway and crashed head on into a concrete ditch. The vehicle landed on its roof. Mungarro, who was wearing a seatbelt, was assisted out of the vehicle by passers bye before the CHP arrived at the scene. The 38 year old suffered a compound fracture to his left ankle and a dislocated right knee. He was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital for treatment. The Highway Patrol says alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the collision