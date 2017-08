Sentence handed down

(Boulevard resident sentenced)…He had been convicted of first-degree murder of his landlord.

61-year-old David Carr was also found guilty of a gun-use charge. He was found guilty of fatally shooting 55 year old Craig Hodson, the Pastor at Grace Baptists Church of Jacumba. Craig was reportedly upset after being served an eviction notice. Carr had been renting a cabin owned by the victim on Old Highway 80, near the Golden Acorn Casino. This week Carr was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison