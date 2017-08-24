Salas seat could be filled tonight

(Four candidates have applied)…They are seeking to fill the vacancy left by Juanita Salas.

They will all be interviewed at a special meeting tonight. The Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees may appoint one of the candidates to fill out the remainder of Salas’s term on the Board. The candidates include the Reverend Mark Edney, President of the American Legion Auxiliary Bradley Keffer Unit 138 Kim Vincent, Community organizer Dilda McFadden, and Attorney and former Central Union High School District Board member Steven Walker. Salas resigned her Area 5 seat after winning the special election to fill the Division one seat on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors. She filled the seat left by Matt Dessert, who became the Air Pollution Control Officer for Imperial County.