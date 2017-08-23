Mopping up the Eclipse fire

(Eclipse Fire is all but out)…At last report the fire was over 80 percent contained.

The brush fire near Campo got its name because it started on Monday, the day of the eclipse. Officials say crews spent the night and Wednesday cleaning up hot spots and finishing the containment lines. The fire burned 200 acres before it was stopped. They say no homes are any longer threatened. All evacuations have been lifted and roads were all opened Tuesday night. At the peak, 250 firefighters, air tankers and helicopters dropped water a fire retardant on the blaze. No cause for the fire has been revealed.