Brief stop in Yuma

(Presidents stops in at Yuma)….He was on his way to Phoenix.

Air Force One flew in to the Yuma Marine Corps Air Station Tuesday afternoon. President Trump stopped in Yuma to discuss Border Security. He was met by supporters and protestors alike. Trump reportedly met with the heads of the Air and Marine Operations, Yuma Sector Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection. The meeting lasted less than an hour, and Air Force One left for Phoenix at around 2:00 pm Tuesday.