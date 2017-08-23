Child molested in a Calexico store

(Child groped in store)…It was all caught on camera.

Calexico Police say the 5-year-old girl was in the supermarket with her mother. The two became separated. That is when the security camera recorded the man fondling the visibly upset child. After the suspect left, the mother reunited with the child. That is when she told her mother what had happened. The suspect apparently left with his family. The father of the child was outside the store. He called police when he learned what had happened. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his mid 50’s to early 60’s, with a flattop and wearing reading glasses. He was wearing a shiny Gold black-faced watch. Police say he was driving a newer model Toyota or Nissan. Anyone with any information on the suspect should contact the Calexico police department.