Items stolen from vehicles

(Two vehicles robbed at the same Motel)…No suspect in custody.

Both vehicles were parked in the Motel parking lot on South 4th Street in El Centro. The first incident Tuesday was reported at 6:20 in the morning. The suspect got away with a carpenters bag and tools worth around $800. Police were told there was no security cameras in operation at the time. The second incident was reported at 10:40 Tuesday morning. Police say various items were taken from a Mercedez Benz. Both incidents are under investigation