Travel Warning

(State Department issues Travel Warning)…The updated warning includes areas of Mexico.

It was issued Tuesday. According to their website, the Department of State is warning US Citizens about the risk of traveling to certain areas of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. Those areas include Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tecate and Mexicali. Visitors to those areas are being warned to exercise caution, especially at night. Criminal Activity and violence, including homicide, remain an issue. Mexican officials say the entire state of Baja California experienced an increase in homicide rates compared to the same period in 2016. Several of the turf battles include areas frequented by US Citizens. US Government officials in Baja California are only allowed to travel La Rumarosa between Mexicali and Tijuana during daylight hours.