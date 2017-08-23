Fatal plane crash

The County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas says it was reported at around 11:15 Tuesday morning, near Highline and Butters Roads, near Calipatria. County Fire and the County Sheriff’s Office responded. The pilot, the sole occupant of the crop duster, suffered fatal injuries. He was identified as 40-year-old Steven Turner, a resident of Mexicali. The incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. They will try and determine a cause for the crash.