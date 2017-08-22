4th Annual Stair climb

(Tribute to honor fallen 9/11 heroes)….It will be held September 9th.

Early registration to participate in this year’s event is Friday, August 25th. It is the Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at IV Expo. The theme for the 16th Anniversary 9/11 event is Never Forget. Participants will climb the grandstand multiple times for a total of 110 stories, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers. The public is welcome to participate and climb the stairwell at the IV Expo to honor the 343 fallen heroes of the New York Fire Department. Early registration is $25 and includes a t-shirt. After the early deadline, registration will be $30. Registration is limited to 343 participants. This year’s event is being hosted by the Brawley Firefighters Association, IV Expo and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Proceeds go to benefit the FDNY Counseling Services and the programs provided by the NFFF to support families of our nation’s fallen firefighters. For more information go to www.firehero.org.