Man Found Dead in Imperial

Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Imperial.

According to a news release from the City of Imperial , the Imperial Police Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street on Tuesday , March 22, 2017. First responders found a deceased elderly man at the location. According to the news release , the incident and circumstances of the mans death are currently under investigation. The identity of the man has not been released.