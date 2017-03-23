New Coach At CUHS

The new head varsity football coach at Central is a " Rookie".

The CUHS District has selected David " Rookie " Pena as the new coach. According to Central Principal Craig Lyon , Pena , whose nickname is Rookie , is an Imperial Valley native with over 14 years coaching experience at the collegiate level. Pena's stops have included University of Nebraska at Kearney , North Dakota State , Western State College and most recently at Maryville State for the past 6 years. Lyon said , " David not only brings a wealth of coaching experience , he also understands the value of academics and the role of giving student athletes the opportunity to be successful in college."