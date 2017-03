Poetry Night

MANA de Imperial Valley will host a Poetry Night.

You are invited to bring your favorite poetry to read and share Friday night from 6:30 P.M. until 9:30 P.M. There will be wine and hors d'oeuvres served. The Poetry Night starts with a Meet & Greet from 6:30 to 7:30 , Mariachi Mixteco from 7:30 to 8:30 and Poetry Reading from 8:30 to 9:30. The event takes place at the Old Post Office on 5th Street in El Centro. There is no charge for MANA members and a $10.00 charge for non-members.