Eclipse Fire

(Eclipse Fire stopped, but not contained)….The fire is in the Campo area.

It was named the Eclipse fire because of the day it started, on Monday the day of the eclipse. At last report fire fighters had stopped the forward movement of the fire at 200 acres. Officials say the fire is 40 percent contained. There are still 20 structures in the area that are threatened, but fire officials say all evacuation notices have been lifted and all roads are now open. Officials say the cause of the fire is not known, but they feel it was probably caused naturally.