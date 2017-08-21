Early Warning System

( US Geological Survey awards funds for the early warning system)…The funds go to six Universities.

The USGS awarded $4.9 million to the Universities to support the West Coast Shake Alert Earthquake early warning system into a production system. The Geological Survey has also purchased about $1 million in new sensor equipment to expand and improve the Shake Alert System. The funds are part of the $10.2 million awarded the USGS by Congress earlier this year. The award is to fund the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program for Shake Alert.