Suspected Child Sex Offender

(Arraignment has been set)…Anthony Robert Korwin will be arraigned September 1.

A trial date is expected to be set then. Korwin is a former Coachella Valley High School teacher. He was arrested on June 5th at the Hamburger Stand in El Centro. Police say he was at the location after arranging to meet a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts for sexual purposes. Korwin is expected to enter a not guilty plea at his arraignment.