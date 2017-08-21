Laurint to get a new attorney

(Request approved on the third try)…Ioan Laurint was in court twice last week.

He is the defendant in the murder of El Centro Attorney Anne Marie Zimmerman. Wednesday the judge denied the defendants second request to fire his public defender. In Friday’s court appearance, the request was made again, and this time it was approved. The Judge Friday agreed the defendant may have lost confidence in the public defender he had been assigned. Laurint will be back in court this week to have his new attorney appointed.