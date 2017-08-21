July Jobless Report

(Summer unemployment up a couple points)….The latest numbers to be released are for July.

The Imperial County Unemployment was recorded at 24.2 percent in July. That is up from a revised 22.9 percent in June, and below the year ago estimate of 27.3 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.4 percent for the state and 4.6 percent for the nation during the same period. The numbers were released by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. The report indicates 17,900 eligible workers were unemployed in July out of a labor force of 73,700.