Assemblyman meeting Constituents

(Meeting constituents)….Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia wants to meet the people he represents.

Thursday the Assemblyman held two events that allowed him to meet constituents. Saturday there will be another opportunity. Garcia will open his Imperial Valley Office at noon Saturday and he will be on-hand to meet and greet residents of his district. The Assemblyman wants to also update residents on what is happening in the State Capital. Garcia’s Imperial Valley Office is located at the County Airport, 1101 Airport Road in Imperial. It will be open Saturday until 4:00 pm.