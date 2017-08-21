Restoration Continues

(Restoration continues)….It is at the Memory Gardens cemetery.

The restoration is led by the Imperial Valley For veterans Committee. They are working with volunteers every Saturday morning. The committee says they have been raising Head Stone markers for the past several weeks. They are just about ready to move on to other projects, and requesting volunteers continue to show up and be ready to work. The Cemetery is located off Highway 86, North of Imperial. To volunteer, all you have to do is show up before 7:00 am on Saturday and be ready to work. They are also taking donations to help pay for the restoration project.