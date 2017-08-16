Project going to take a little Longer

(Bids rejected)….They were all too high.

The Bids were for the Winterhaven Public Safety Facility Project. The Plan is to renovate the current facility, to be shared by the County Sheriff’s Office and County Fire. Esperanza Colio-Warren, Manager of the County Community and Economic Development Department, told the Board of Supervisors all bids received were higher than the $1.5 million grant received for the project. The Board agreed to re-scope the project, and put it through the bidding process again.