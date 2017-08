Summer event in Westmorland

(Westmorland Summer Splash)…It will be held Saturday in the Westmorland City Park.

It is sponsored by the Westmorland Fire Department, Imperial Irrigation District and the City of Westmorland. It all starts at 3:00 pm with waterslides, water polo and other water activities. At 7:00 pm there will be hot dogs and chips. At 8:00 pm they will show the movie Moana in the Park. All participants are being warned, Be Ready to get Wet.