Marketing Tool

(Board accepts latest report)….It is the Imperial Valley Border Economic Impact Study.

It was put together by the County Community and Economic Development Department. Director of the Department, Esperanza Colio-Warren presented the study to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. In putting the Report together, border crossers were surveyed. Colio-Warren said the purpose of the study was to qualify spending trends, assist in promoting the Imperial County to possible investors, and attract new investors to the County by identifying specific industries and products targeted by Mexicali residents. The Director said economic conditions do not appear to affect border crossers. She said in 2014 51,100 crossed into the United States from Mexicali at both the Downtown and East ports of entry. She said the numbers actually increased 2.46 % the following year. The study indicates border crossers are most interested in buying clothing, food and electronic devices. Respondents to the survey said they spend between $50 and $100 on most visits, or approximately $7,280 per year.