Calexico has a new Director

(The City of Calexico makes it official)…They have a new Community and Economic Development Director.

In a release, the City has announced Miguel Figueroa has been hired. He is expected to begin his new position on September 5th. Figueroa is currently Director of the County Workforce Development Board. Prior to working for the County he served as Executive Director for the Calexico New River Committee. In his new position, Figueroa will be responsible for the overall management of Calexico’s Economic Development, Housing Services and coordination of Successor Redevelopment Agency wind down activities with the Finance Department.