Cal Trans announcement

(Traffic slowed on Interstate 8)…It is part of the Interstate 8 rehab project

. Cal Trans says crews reduced traffic to a single lane on westbound I-8, between Sidewinder Road and approximately one mile west of Ogilby Road. Both travel directions have been switched to the Interstate 8 eastbound lanes divided by k-rail. In addition, the westbound on and off ramps at Ogilby are closed to traffic. Signs have been placed to alert motorists to the ramp closure and alternate routes. This new configuration is expected to remain in place until the end of the year.