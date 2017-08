County Strike Team Requested

(Mutual Aid requested)….County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas says a Strike Team left Monday night.

The Chief says they went to the MIAS Fire near Banning in Riverside County. The Team consists of units from the County, Calexico, Brawley, Holtville and Yuma Fire Departments. A Strike Team is normally deployed for up to a week. The crews are then either rotated or sent home.