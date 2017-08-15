Cordova Announces Retirement

Imperial County's Executive Officer has announced his retirement.

Ralph Cordova , Jr. assumed the CEO position in 2008 and served as CEO since 2008. Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairman Michael Kelley said , " I am going to miss Ralph. He has been a great asset to and leader of the County for many years. Ralph has helped the County face and overcome numerous challenges and create a secure future for the County."

Cordova issued a statement saying , " I am grateful to the Board of Supervisors , the department heads , county employees , community members and all those involved in local government that have worked with me for the betterment of the County residents all these years. I am enormously proud of what the County has accomplished over the last nine years and see nothing but good things in the County's future."

Cordova will continue to serve in an advisory role to the County.