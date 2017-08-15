Temporary CEO named

At their meeting Tuesday, the Chairman of the Board, Mike Kelley announced the interim County Executive Officer is Robin Hodgkin. Hodgken has been the County Public Health Department Director for the past several years. She will serve as Interim CEO until a permanent Executive Officer is hired. Supervisors Ryan Kelley and Ray Castillo were named to an Ad Hoc Committee to coordinate the search for a new CEO. The Chairman said Daniela Vargas would serve as the interim Public Health Department Director.