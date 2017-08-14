More Street Work In E.C.

The City of El Centro is continuing work on city streets.

Tuesday , August 15th expect delays on Holt Avenue between 8th and 10th Streets , Orange Avenue from La Brucherie to Waterman , Main Street from 8th to La Brucherie , First Street from Main to Olive , Holt from Hope to Dogwood and Fairfield Drive between Holt and the south end of the street.

On Wednesday m August 16th crews will be working on Hamilton Avenue from Lotus to the west end of Hamilton , Olive Avenue from Imperial to 12th Street and from 6th to 8th. Scott Avenue from Waterman Court to 19th Street and from Imperial Avenue to 14th Street , Cruikshank Drive from La Brucherie to Waterman and the outside lanes of 8th Street from City Street to El Dorado Avenue.

The City asks that motorists slow down when driving through the work zones and watch out for workers.