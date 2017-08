More Street Work

Drivers in El Centro cam expect some delays for the next several days.

The City of El Centro will e working on street improvements along La Brucherie Avenue between Cruickshank and Villa Avenue from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday , August 10 and Friday August 11th. More roadwork is also scheduled for the area on Main Street between 8th and La Brucherie Avenues on Monday , August 14 and Tuesday , August 15th between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.