Pool Party For Pups

The Humane Society of Imperial County will host a fund raiser.

It's billed as the Puppypalooza Pool Party and it's set for Saturday , August 26 , 2017 at Fitness Oasis Health Club and Spa. The party is for the whole family , including pets. The fun begins at 7:00 p.m. and will continue until 11:00 p.m. You can contact the Humane Society or Fitness Oasis for more information.