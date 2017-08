Brawley Cops

(Coffee With a Cop)…It is an opportunity for the community to meet their police officers.

Similar events are held around the country. The next one will be in Brawley. The Coffee with a Cop will be held August 22nd from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. It will be at the Starbucks on South Brawley Avenue. Officers will be on hand to meet and greet community members, and even share a cup of coffee as they get to know each other.