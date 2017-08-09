Meth Found In Spare Tire

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector arrested a 31-year old woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint near Niland. A Border Patrol canine unit alerted to the SUV the man was driving. In secondary inspection , agents discovered nearly 32 pounds of methamphetamine hidden the vehicles spare tire. The drugs have an estimated street value of over $111,000. The woman , a United States citizen , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.