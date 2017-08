Grants Recieved

(Grants for Social Services Department)…The funds from the grants will help pay for special programs.

One grant is from the California Office of Emergency Services. Those funds will help pay for the new County Victim Services Program. That program will work with the other County Victim Services programs, and provide services not provided elsewhere. The second grants will help fund the local Elder Abuse Program, including the hiring of two limited term employees to run the program.