Fall Sports Begin On KXO

The Imperial Valley will be getting a healthy dose of football this fall.

On Saturday , August 12th the Oakland Raiders will begin their 2017 campaign with a preseason match up with the Arizona Cardinals. The game will be heard on KXO FM107.5 as will all of this years Raiders games. Greg Papa handles the play-by-play with former Raiders head coach Tom Flores providing color commentary. Sideline reporter for the broadcasts will be Imperial Valley favorite Lincoln Kennedy. The Saturday broadcast starts at 6:30 p.m. with the pregame show.

Once again , KXO AM1230 has teamed with the Westwood One Network for prime time NFL Football. Last weeks broadcast of the Hall of Fame game kicked off the season. The next broadcast will be on Thursday , September 7 , 2017 , when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the New England Patriots. The NFL Prime Time schedule on AM1230 includes almost every Thursday , Sunday and Monday Night Football games as well as special Thanksgiving and Saturday games. The entire NFL post season schedule will also be on KXO AM1230.

High School football returns to KXO AM1230 and our website www.kxoradio.com starting on Friday night , August 25 when the Central Spartans host the Kofa Kings at Cal Jones Stadium. Carroll Buckley and Jon Driffill will be mic side for the Friday night games as coverage will alternate between the Central Spartans and Southwest Eagles and will continue through the play offs.