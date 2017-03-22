Distinguished Women To Be Recognized

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia will host a reception to honor several Imperial County " Distinguished Women".

In celebration of Women's History Month , six women leaders will be presented awards by the Assmblyman. The Distinguished Women Honorees are Briana Larios , Ag Teacher , 4H and FFA advisor for Calipatria High School ,; Jackie Valadez , Oral Health Advocate and Teacher at Southwest High School ; Dina Self , Associated Student Body Director at Brawley Union High School ; Hildy Carrillo , CEO of the Calexico Chamber of Commerce ; Betty Predmore and Stacie Chandler , Founders of Women of Virtue Empowerment Network ( WOVEN ).

Assemblyman Garcia said , " In celebration of Women's History Month , I look forward to recognizing the outstanding achievements of local women. This years " Distinguished Women " honorees exemplify extraordinary vision and leadership in a variety of fields and professions. This is my small gesture of appreciation for their daily efforts to make our community a better place."

The reception will be held Friday , March 24, 2017 from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. at the Fairfield Inn Business Center on Danenberg Drive in El Centro.