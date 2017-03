Local Border Patrol Status To Be Discussed

The chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector Border Patrol will host a Town Hall Meeting.

Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott will discuss the state of affairs of the El Centro Sector at the Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday , March 28 , 2017 at the El Centro City Council Chambers. The meeting will begin at 5:30 P.M. and last until 7:00 P.M. The meeting will also include a question and answer session.