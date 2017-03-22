Calexico Names Interim Fire Chief

The City of Calexico has named an interim Fire Chief.

The current Fire Chief , Peter Mercado , announced his resignation earlier this week to accept a position with the State of California. The city has now named Fire Captain Diego Favila as Interim Fire Chief effective Monday , March 25, 2017. Favila has been with the Calexico Fire Department for over 21 years since starting as a reserve firefighter in 1995. He became a firefighter / paramedic in 1996 and was promoted to Fire Captain in 2004.

Chief Mercado will take over as Regional Assistant Chief of Region 6 of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services Fire and Rescue. Region 6 includes the counties of Inyo , Mono , Riverside , San Bernardino , San Diego and Imperial. He will be coordinating Mutual Aid and Response for the region.