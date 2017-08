Friday is Deadline

The Candidate Filing Deadline for the November election is Friday , August 11, 2017.

Anyone interested in running for an office on the November 7, 2017 has until 5:00 p.m. Friday to file papers with the Registrar of Voters office. If an incumbent fails to file , the deadline for non-incumbent candidates will be extended to 5:00 p.m. on August 16, 2017.