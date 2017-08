Special IID Board Meeting

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will hold a Special Meeting Wednesday.

The meeting will be convened in closed session at 9:00 a.m. and reconvene in open session at 1:00 p.m. Among the items on the information agenda include Water Department and Energy Department general matters as well as information on Minute No. 323 to the 1944 Mexican Water Treaty. Minute 323 deals with water storage and distribution among other issues.