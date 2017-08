Grant For Soccer Park

The City of El Centro has received a grant for a new soccer field.

The grant , from the California Youth Soccer and Recreation Development Program , is for %960,000 and is intended for the construction of a new soccer field at Carlos Aguilar Park on Pico Avenue. According to Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia , the grant was facilitated through the California Department of Parks and Recreation from money made available through Proposition 40 passed in 2002.