Meth Strapped to their Bodies

(Two arrested in separate incidents)…Both had narcotics strapped to their bodies

. In the first incident, a 19-year-old male, Mexican Citizen, was walking across the border at the Downtown Calexico Port. He was referred to the secondary inspection area. Customs and Border Protection Officers discovered two packages, one strapped to the back of each of the 19 year old’s legs. Both contained methamphetamine. It weighed almost four pounds with an estimated street value of $8,600. Later the same day at the Downtown Port, a 21-year-old female, also a Mexican Citizen, attempted to walk across the border. A CBP officer noticed an abnormal bulge on the woman’s thighs. She was escorted to a secure location. A search revealed two packages strapped to each of her thighs. Both tested positive for methamphetamine. The packages weighed about 3 pounds, with an estimated street value of $8,000.