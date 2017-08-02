Flash Flood Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of Imperial County.

According to the NWS , Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain are moving across the Colorado River Valley between Winterhaven and Blythe. Additional storm activity is expected as well. The California Highway Patrol has reported flooding along Ogilby Road about 6 miles north of Interstate 8 and on Highway 78 between Palo Verde and Mitchell's Camp Road. If you encounter flooding , turn around. Do not try to cross flooded washes or roadways. The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.