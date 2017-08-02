Meth Found Under Seat

A 31-year old man was arrested after Border Patrol agents found methamphetamine under the seat of his car.

At about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday , the man approached the immigration checkpoint on Highway 86 near Salton City. A Border Patrol canine team alerted to the vehicle and agents referred the man and car to secondary inspection. After a search of the car 7 packages were found in a compartment under the driver and passengers seats. The packages contained nearly 13.5 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of over $47,000. The man , a Lawfully Permitted Legal Resident , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation.Since October 1 , 2016 the El Centro Sector of the Border Patrol has seized more that 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine.