Calexico Air Quality

(Air Quality Alert issued Wednesday night.)…It was issued for the Calexico area.

The Air Pollution Control District says very high levels of PM 2.5 were recorded at 10:00 pm. The Alert said Air Quality conditions in Calexico were Unhealthy for Sensitive groups. Those groups are people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. The levels of the finite particulate matter lowered overnight. By 5:00 Thursday morning the air quality condition in Calexico was listed as Good.