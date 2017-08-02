Psychiatrist Joins Staff

There is a new psychiatrist on the staff of the Imperial County Behavioral Health Department.

Dr. Belen Davila has returned to the Imperial Valley and is now a staff psychiatrist of the county department. Dr. Davila is a graduate of Brawley High School. She earned her bachelor of science degree in physiology with a minor in chemistry from California State University , Long Beach in 2006. Dr. Davila earned her medical degree at Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara in 2013. After graduating from medical school she completed an internship and adult psychiatric residency at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson , Arizona. She also has experience in psychotherapy , in-patient and out-patient psychiatric care , mental health courts and telemedicine. She is a member of the American Psychiatry Association and the American Medical Association.

County Behavioral Health Director Andrea Kuhlen said , " It is inspiring that a young physician such as Dr. Davila would return to her home community to practice medicine. She is an example of the dedication and ability our staff has in meeting the needs of our clients. "