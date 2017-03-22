No injuries in fire

(Resident displaced by fire)…It was reported late Tuesday afternoon.

Yuma Fire crews responded to the call at Sun Vista RV Park. They found smoke coming from the front window of a small mobile Home. The fire was quickly extinguished. Officials say the fire was started from food left cooking in the kitchen. There was significant damage to the kitchen area, and smoke damage to the rest of the small trailer. No one was home at the time. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called to help the resident find alternative lodging.