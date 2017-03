Calexico Fire Chief taking a job with the state

(Calexico Fire Chief leaving the Border City)….Chief Pete Mercado left position Wednesday.

Mercado has been with the Calexico fire department for almost 20 years. The Chief is taking a position with the State. He will be working in the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. He will help coordinate fire and rescue agencies from six counties called to provide mutual aid during large-scale emergency incidents.